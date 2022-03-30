Local Pub Reopens Following £130,000 Investment with Brand New Licensee

Share Tweet Share Email

Community pub, the Black Bush, in Washington near Sunderland, reopened on March 24th following a combined investment of £130,000 from leading community pub company, Admiral Taverns and brand-new licensee, Patrick Evennett.

Working together with Admiral Taverns, the licensee has breathed a new lease of life into the pub ahead of the summer, with a transformational interior and exterior refurbishment. Inside, residents will be able to enjoy a brand-new function room with a disco platform that can fit up to 70 guests. The garden also boasts a new look, with refreshed signage, benches, lights and hanging baskets outside.

Patrick has a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry and hopes to use knowledge and expertise to ensure the pub becomes a pillar of the local community. Having lived in the surrounding area for almost 30 years, and himself been a customer of the Black Bush, Patrick and his family are rooted in Washington and know the community well.

Licensee of the Black Bush, Patrick Evennett, said:

“This pub is extremely special to me and I want to share that with the people of Washington. I really feel like I have something to give. My aim is to create an intimate, relaxing space where customers feel at ease. Having celebrated so many special, personal occasions in this pub as a customer, I want to pass this onto the residents and offer a place for them to celebrate their special moments too.”

Admiral Taverns’ Business Development Manager, Craig Kennedy, commented:

“Patrick’s charisma is completely infectious, and it doesn’t take a lot to see just how passionate he is about the Black Bush. His experience and expertise combined with his knowledge of the local area is invaluable and we’re very pleased to have him onboard at Admiral Taverns.”