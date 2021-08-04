Hospitality Industry Be Aware: Huge Increase 12 CLH Digital Issue 68 In Demand For Fake Vaccine Certificates

Across Europe it’s already been announced that many countries are demanding vaccination certificates or proof of negative coronavirus tests in order to enter restaurants, cinemas or events. And following suit, it was recently revealed in England that such evidence will be required to enter nightclubs from the end of September.

However, Check Point Research has found increasing demand for fake certificates being sold on Telegram and the Darknet. In Europe, the number of users registered into communication channels with fake certificates multiplied by 10 in just a few days, and some of these channels have up to 500,000 members.

Customers could be either people who have tested positive, refused to take a test or are unwilling to have the vaccine. It could also be down to the exploitation of innocent users looking for information and guidance, who are lured to fraudulent or suspicious domains, thinking they are genuine.