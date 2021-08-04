WTTC Calls Upon The UK Government To Remove The ‘Amber-Guity’ Of The Traffic Light System

Share Tweet Share Email

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) is calling on the UK government to remove the uncertainty surrounding it’s traffic light system for travellers. Virginia Messina, WTTC Senior Vice President and Acting CEO, said: “It’s time the government removed the ambiguity by abandoning the confusing and damaging traffic light system and replacing it with a simple system with green and red countries only, so travellers know exactly where they stand.

“While the rhetoric has changed to a more positive note, what we need is action.

“We need to provide clarity across the UK Travel & Tourism sector, which has been crying out for the present hugely unpredictable system to be dropped, having brought international travel from the UK to its knees.

“The UK should now open its doors not just to fully vaccinated travellers from the US and the EU, but to double-jabbed visitors from all over the world too – showing we’re open for business and ready to welcome all safe travellers.”

WTTC says the government needs to significantly widen the green list so fully-vaccinated UK citizens can get their right back to travel safely around the world and welcome leisure and business travellers alike.

Returning UK visitors also need the day two PCR test to be replaced with an easy-to-use antigen test, with PCR tests only for those who test positive.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated visitors should continue needing to take a test on departure before their return to the UK, as well as a PCR test on Day 2 of their return.

WTTC urges coordination with and reciprocity from other countries so that the rules are applied equally and fairly to ensure maximum ease of international mobility for travellers.