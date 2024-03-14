Hospitality Management Software with All the Functionality at a Fraction of the Price

Share Tweet Share Email

Hop is an all-in-one, cloud-based Property Management System that has been expertly developed by hoteliers – with you, your team, and your guests in mind.

At Hop, we aim to deliver an easy-to-use, reliable, and affordable system that will significantly increase revenue through increasing direct bookings, reducing time spent on additional admin, whist also making your guest’s experience seamless.

With Hop you can optimise your reservation workflow and enhance your analytics.

Our integrated system includes a robust commission FREE Booking Engine, a versatile Channel Manager, Event Management functionality to manage your events from initial inquiry to post event feedback and advanced Revenue Management capabilities which can be paired with several products in our software suit.

Hop is designed to meet the needs of various property types including independent hotels, hotel groups, self-accommodation including lodges, cottages, apartments, and caravan parks as well as student accommodation… If you have a room to sell Hop has a solution to help you achieve your goals!

We continually push the boundaries, always sourcing the latest integrations and leading industry trends to stay at the forefront, ensuring that our clients receive the finest experience. Our commitment to excellence means we only partner with the elite to offer comprehensive integrated solutions for

Epos, Gift Vouchers, Accounting Software, GDS, Channel Managers – Siteminder and Synxis, Guest Review’s & Spa’s and more!

To find our more visit www.hopsoftware.com, or email sales@hopsoftware.com to arrange a demo and find out how we can save you money without compromising on quality.