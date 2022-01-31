Hospitality Needs Appropriate Government Support To Prosper

UK’s Hospitality sector that once started recovering from the onslaught of the Delta variant was again hit by a wave of cancellations as parties and events were called off amid concerns about the emerging Omicron variant just ahead of Christmas, which led to huge losses for the sector. But now, as the Omicron cases are believed to have peaked, there is an urgent requirement to support the sector, which otherwise could result in a hit to the economy.

HOSPITALITY SECTOR SHOWS SOME SIGNS OF GROWTH

According to a recent analysis of Office of National Statistics (ONS) data by two software startups, Storekit and Stampede, the UK’s hospitality sector has grown by around 10,000 businesses since March 2019, but the number of bars, pubs and clubs declined during the pandemic.The analysis says that there are more hospitality businesses in UK than the pre-pandemic level as there were 10,650 more restaurants in 2021 as compared to March 2019 and 3,650 more than in March 2020.

The analysis also revealed that catering and takeaway businesses grew by 2,105 and 2,305 units respectively since 2020, and restaurants had a net growth of 1,710 business units over the same period. However, the analysis predicts in the near future the UK could be left with only 5,000 or less nightclubs in operation as the declining trend can be seen since 2010 when around 10,040 clubs were registered. But, by 2015, the numbers had fallen to 8,370 and further to 6,985 by 2021. The reasons that led to the decline in Pub operations have been termed as changing economic and cultural conditions, financial crisis during the pandemic and high beer duty.