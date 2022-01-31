World’s Biggest Pub Quiz Moved to May 2022

Share Tweet Share Email

PubAid and its charity partner Shelter have moved the World’s Biggest Pub Quiz from March to May, to give pubs and charities the best possible results from the event as the country emerges from the latest wave of Covid infections and trading restrictions.

The Quiz will now take place between 9-15 May and is completely free for pubs to run. For further information and to register for event, visit www.pubaid.co.uk/quiz

PubAid founder Des O’Flanagan said: “All of us at PubAid and Shelter, our new charity partner, have been champing at the bit to run the Quiz again after Covid prevented us from holding it 2021.

“However, after taking soundings from the industry, it became clear that pubs are still battling with the impact of Omicron and focusing on the day-to-day rather than an event in the future. By moving the World’s Biggest Pub Quiz to May, we give licensees a chance to regroup after Covid and plan a fantastic event that brings customers into their pubs and raises money for Shelter and other charities.”

He added: “Although we’re promoting 9-15 May as quiz week, licensees can choose to run it any time that month, or in the first week of June to coincide with the long weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”

This year, the World’s Biggest Pub Quiz is working with online quiz platform Kwizzbit, which allows licensees to host a traditional, fun pub quiz on their smartphone, with technology making it easier to run and offering features that make it more engaging for customers and drive greater footfall into the pub.

Homeless charity Shelter was chosen as the quiz’s new partner following the Covid lockdown. Currently, 91 families become homeless every day in England. Money raised in the Quiz will help Shelter give information, advice and support to those facing homelessness. Pubs are encouraged to host the quiz in aid of Shelter, but have the freedom to support another charity, or divide funds raised between Shelter and a cause closer to home.

All pubs signing up to host the World’s Biggest Pub Quiz will receive a free fundraising pack including posters and social media assets, to help them host a quiz that brings customers into their pub for a fun-filled evening that raises money for a worthy cause.

Using Kwizzbit offers licensees a number of benefits over a traditional paper quiz. Instead of having to mark sheets, scores are calculated after every question to generate real time leaderboards, saving time and creating a competitive, engaging atmosphere. It’s also cheat-proof, as faster answers score more points, and it’s simple to run: all you need is internet access.

Max Newton, Head of Community Fundraising at Shelter, said: “Everyone at Shelter is absolutely thrilled to be partnering with the World’s Biggest Pub Quiz in May. We’re looking forward to communities across the country coming together in their local pub to have fun and quiz. The money they raise will help us be there for anyone facing homelessness.”

The World’s Biggest Pub Quiz was launched in 2016 and has raised a total of £750,000 for hundreds of charities.