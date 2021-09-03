Hospitality Operators Urged To Sign Up To First Annual National Hospitality Day As Part Of Sector Celebrations

Share Tweet Share Email

Operators across the sector are being urged to support the inaugural National Hospitality Day on 18th September, launched as a celebration of the UK’s dynamic and resilient restaurants, hotels, pubs and bars, along with the suppliers that support them.

National Hospitality Day aims to support a coalition of industry charities by encouraging venues to host events showcasing the best the sector has to offer. The day will be a celebration of all that’s great about UK hospitality and a financial shot in the arm for businesses that have been hit hardest during the pandemic.

A number of big hitters and prominent industry figures have already signed up to support National Hospitality Day, including Shepherd Neame, BrewDog and ASK restaurants. On top of this, prominent celebrity chefs Angela Hartnett and Tom Kerridge are lending their support, highlighting how special this truly unique coming together of the whole industry will be.

The pandemic has hit the hospitality industry and the suppliers that support it like a hammer blow. Restaurants, pubs, bars, hotels and venues have all grappled with an existential threat this past 18 months, as have the farmers, brewers, manufacturers and distributors that supply them.

Despite this, hospitality has demonstrated huge resilience, and a boundless generosity of spirit – fuelling frontline workers in the fight against Covid, and keeping hospital patients, care home residents and schoolchildren fed. Venues at the heart of their communities have supported families in financial need with free meals.

Mark Lewis, Chief Executive of Hospitality Action, one of the founding charities behind the day, said: “The last 18 months have presented an unfathomable challenge to all our hospitality friends and family. With the worst of the pandemic hopefully in the rear-view mirror, we are calling on that family to join together to celebrate our wonderful industry.

“National Hospitality Day gives venues the opportunity to showcase what they do best, while generating much needed footfall and revenue. By doing so, operators will also be supporting our dedicated industry charities who strive to help those workers most in need.”

National Hospitality Day is being endorsed by trade association UKHospitality. Chief Executive Kate Nicholls added: “Our venues have been through hell over the last 18 months and the majority are still struggling to get back on their feet, even with restrictions now lifted. National Hospitality Day will rightly be a great celebration of everything we love about our sector, reminding customers of the intrinsic role hospitality plays in the social fabric of communities – and helping to raise money for our fantastic industry charities.”

National Hospitality Day is being organised by sector charities Hospitality Action, Springboard, The Drink’s Trust and The Licensed Trade Charity. Funds raised will go towards these charities who all support the hospitality industry and its workers. Venues are encouraged to support in any way they see fit – the more ambitious and creative, the better.