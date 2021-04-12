Hospitality Trade Bodies Jointly Issue Key Rules For Reopening

Share Tweet Share Email

Ahead of Monday’s outdoor reopening of hospitality, leading trade bodies have published a one-page guide for the key rules that licensees need to know. This summarises the full FAQ document produced by UKH, BII and BBPA, which is regularly kept up to date with the very latest information.

The clarity is especially important after wildly differing – and often incorrect – interpretations of some of the new rules have been sent to businesses by some local authorities. The trade bodies have urged enforcement bodies to take a light-touch but consistent approach. This document will help businesses to push back on incorrect enforcement.

Key points from the one-page guide include:

Social distancing applies between groups of customers (not within groups sitting at tables)

Payment is permitted at the bar, as a last resort if payment cannot be taken outside

Test and trace contact details have to be taken for all customers eating and drinking outside at a venue.

A spokesperson for the trade associations said:

“Reopening of pubs and other hospitality businesses outdoors is a step forward for the full reopening of our sector. Safety of our staff and customers remains our top priority – as is consistent interpretation of the new rules. By referring to this handy checklist, hospitality operators can ensure they are taking the right steps to reopen outdoors”.

The one-pager and FAQs can be downloaded on the respective associations’ websites here (UKH), here (BBPA) and here (BII).