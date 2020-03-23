Hospitality Venues And Companies Creatively Adapt

Prairie Fire Dropping Kansas City Meats, Sauces, Sides and Craft Beers to Central London

Prairie Fire, London’s authentic Kansas City BBQ joint, is bringing “The Q To You,” a new initiative whereby they will deliver the best of Kansas City’s low and slow smoked meats, sides, award-winning sauces and craft beers so that you can enjoy a fantastic meal with your family. To order call 07504 621 183 with 24 hours’ notice. Applicable to Central London. Meats will arrive fully cooked and chilled in vacuum sealed packages ready to reheat and tuck into at home. Click here for menu.

The Piano Works Is Facebook Live Streaming THIS WEEKEND!

The Piano Works are launching a Facebook Live stream gig tonight, an opportunity for their talented musicians to continue being paid via tips – the venue has set up a Go Fund Me page for them and promoted the event. They won’t see a penny in sales themselves, but the musicians will walk away with some payment. The gig is this evening and the Go Fund Me page is already at £450 which is awesome. You can watch the live stream here: https://www.facebook.com/thepianoworksfarrindgdon/

Honesty Group Transforms Coffee Shop into General Store for those in need

Honesty Group, a food company in West Berkshire who run 9 coffee shops, a pub, a cookery school and a wholesale bakery across country villages and towns – Hungerford, Kingsclere and Inkpen have adapted in the most wonderful way to contribute helping the community. They have completely converted their coffee shop in Inkpen into a general store, selling groceries and household goods. The main objective is to deliver to the elderly and those in isolation.

Primo Aperitivo is Keeping Your Spirits High

Premium, ready to serve cocktail brand Primo Aperitivo offers a five-star drinking experience no matter where you are in the world. At times like this, with everybody at home, they want to bring the bar to you. Their luxury Negroni is made with a bespoke blend of Italian dry gin, bitters and vermouth for a perfectly balanced drink with great depth of flavour. All you have to do is pour over ice and enjoy in the comfort of your living room. £26 with free delivery.

Prairie Fire Gift Vouchers + Sauces

If you wish to further support, Prairie Fire have launched gift vouchers to use in the future which can be redeemed indefinitely. They also sell their own Original, Spicy and Caribbean barbecue sauces (£6) gift boxes (£15) and all-purpose spice rub (£5) so you can get that Kansas City BBQ experience at home. Order here.