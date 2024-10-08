Hotel Group Funding Helps Nursery School Open New Sensory Room

Share Post Share Email

A £5,000 donation from a Lake District hotel group has helped a local nursery school to open a new sensory room for its children.

Chapel Street Infants and Nursery School in Dalton-in-Furness has converted an existing space for the sensory room to provide children with a calm and stimulating learning environment.

The infant and nursery school was able to go ahead with the project following the financial contribution from English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues, as well as a host of fundraising activities to cover the overall cost. The hotel group’s mascot Sam the Dog was guest of honour on a special visit to see the children and the opening of the new facility.

The new sensory room provides an environment for the children where they can experience an array of educational activities focusing on feel, sight, sound and smell. It will also help build on some of the more abstract senses, such as space, time, togetherness and wellbeing.

Head teacher at the school Scott Macmillan says:

“We recognised the need to provide a sensory room to assist and nurture our infant and nursery school pupils’ learning and development.

“Mental health and wellbeing are at the core of our new curriculum and this facility will be used by every child in school.

“Sensory learning is a crucial aspect of their development through early pre-school and toddler years, so it’s great to see the sensory room up and running thanks to the help of local initiatives like Sam’s Club.”

The donation from English Lakes Hotels was made via its Sam’s Club Charity which supports local charities and good causes. The school also received donations from local charities and businesses, including Furness Building Society, Anchor Court Residents, Furness Rotary Club and South Lakeland Masonic Boxing Club.

Teresa Lawrence from English Lakes Hotels adds:

“We are proud to be part of bringing this sensory room to life, providing a wonderful space for the children’s development. It is incredibly rewarding to see our Sam’s Club Charity making a positive impact in the local community.”

As a token of appreciation, the school has put up a commemorative plaque on the door of the sensory room to acknowledge all of those who made the project possible by donating their funds and time.