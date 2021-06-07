Hotel Group Partners With Respitality Scotland

Share Tweet Share Email

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels has pledged its support to Shared Care Scotland’s Respitality initiative – which coincides with Carers Week 2021.

Coordinated by Shared Care Scotland since 2014, Respitality facilitates complimentary leisure breaks for unpaid carers. The initiative sees kind and passionate businesses in the hospitality, leisure and tourism sector donate breaks, which are then passed onto unpaid carers by carers organisations across Scotland.

Respitality provides a welcomed short break from routine for unpaid carers which has proven to be vital for both their physical and mental health and wellbeing.

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels is supporting the project by donating bed and breakfast stays at all eight hotels in its portfolio, 50 family passes to Glen’s Adventure Park at Crieff Hydro Hotel and a group two-hour Gin School experience at 1881 Distillery in Peebles.

Nic Oldham, Head of Customer and Commercial at Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: “We are proud to show our support for Shared Care Scotland and their fantastic Respitality initiative.

“Thanks to the geographical spread of our properties, we can reach and support families across Scotland with a variety of breaks. We hope our donation will allow many unpaid carers the opportunity to take time for themselves and recharge.”

Kerry Donaghy, Respitality Scotland Coordinator, added: “Covid-19 has impacted on many, not least unpaid carers, where’s its estimated that one in five people in Scotland are now providing support for a loved one. With many support services still not operating at full capacity, the pressure on unpaid carers is heavier than ever which is why short breaks are so important.

“The tourism industry has also taken a massive hit due to Covid-19, so to be offered such a generous package of breaks from Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, particularly when they are still in the recovery period, will mean the world to unpaid carers who need these regular and energising breaks to help them continue caring.

“We are absolutely delighted to have the support of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels in our local communities, and we look forward to working closely with them now and in the future.”

Funded by the Scottish Government and supported by local businesses, the project currently operates in 19 local authority areas in Scotland. Since launching the initiative, Respitality has facilitated breaks for over 3000 carers with the support of over 350 businesses.

To find out more about Respitality and Make A Carers Day, and ways businesses can support, visit www.sharedcarescotland.org.uk/respitality for full details