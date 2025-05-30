Hotel Group Reports Over 600 Misplaced Belongings Annually Per Site Nationwide

Share Post Share Email

Hyatt Hotels are on a mission to reunite guests with everything from teddy bears to traffic cones, with a brand-new ‘Finder Keepers’ service tackling the treasure trove of misplaced possessions.

Forgetful travellers are leaving behind an average of 600 items a year in each UK Hyatt Hotel – and it’s not just the usual suspects like smartphones, headphones, and chargers.

Over the past year, Hyatt’s UK hotels have uncovered a wild mix of the bizarre, the precious, and the downright priceless, including:

THE TOP 5 MOST UNUSUAL ITEMS LEFT BEHIND AT HYATT HOTELS IN 2024

A painting worth £10,000 A set of 20 traffic cones Tickets to the FA Cup Final A prosthetic leg 10 bishop’s cassocks

The new ‘Finder Keepers’ roles are now live at Hyatt Place London Heathrow Airport, Hyatt Regency Manchester, and Hyatt Regency London Stratford – with dedicated staff tasked with reuniting guests with their forgotten gems.

Each Hyatt Hotel handles over 600 lost belongings each year, with staff constantly recovering phones, passports, cherished teddies, and wedding rings plus some personal belongings hotel guests might be too embarrassed to reclaim.

At Hyatt Place London Heathrow Airport, where guests are constantly on the move, lost items often end up travelling halfway around the world.

Housekeeping Coordinator Regina Urban knows this all too well. One guest, rushing to catch a flight home to the US, left a cherished ring in the lobby bathroom – to her horror she only realised it was missing mid-flight.

Following an email to the hotel, Regina sprang into action, tracked down the ring, and made sure it found its way back to the guest as they landed in New York.

“Days later, a heartfelt message arrived from a hugely relieved guest Stateside – showing tearful gratitude for reuniting her with a priceless heirloom from her grandmother,” Regina said.

“Being an airport hotel means lost items often travel internationally. But nothing beats the joy of getting treasured belongings back where they belong.”

For those guests who do want to be reunited with treasured items, Hyatt’s new Finder Keepers will track down owners, whether they’ve jetted off from Heathrow or are halfway across the world.

Nicoleta Surdu, Hyatt Regency London Stratford’s Finder Keeper, said:

“Every item has a story – sometimes it’s a child’s teddy, other times it’s a priceless family heirloom or something eyebrow raisingly unusual. Those stories are often heartfelt and the items irreplaceable. And there really is nothing better than seeing the pure joy when we tell guests we’ve got their treasures safe and sound.”

Nadine Bakker, Hyatt Regency Manchester’s Finder Keeper, added: “It’s not just about finding items, it’s about finding smiles. Reuniting someone with something they thought was gone forever is the best feeling.”

So, if you’ve ever left behind more than just your worries at a Hyatt Hotel, rest assured – Finder Keepers are here to save the day.

