Beer Day Britain 2025 – Cheers To Beer!

Pubs and bars throughout the UK are looking ahead to 15 June, as Beer Day Britain the UK’s annual national beer day takes place on June 15th 2025 (and in Northern Ireland as Beer Day Northern Ireland).

This year is the event’s 10th anniversary – which, appropriately for beer, is the Tin Anniversary.

Father’s Day falls on Beer Day Britain this year with additional pub visits expected to increase and drive bumper beer sales on June 15th.

This year also marks the 810th anniversary of the sealing of Magna Carta. Beer Day Britain shares the date with Magna Carta because ale is mentioned in Clause 35. ‘Let there be throughout our kingdom a single measure for wine and a single measure for ale…’

Each year the focus of Beer Day Britain is the National Cheers To Beer toast at 7pm. This simple activity is not only marked across the UK but by beer drinkers around the world who participate each year. The hashtag #cheerstobeer always trends on social media.

Not everyone can get out to a pub or taproom – especially people who live in care homes – so Beer Day Britain instigator Jane Peyton encourages breweries to adopt a care home in their area and take the pub to them by donating beer so they can celebrate national beer day and join the Cheers To Beer.

Jane Peyton said, ‘Beer has a supernatural ability to unite people and get the party started. Beer is Britain’s national alcoholic drink so you could say that every day is beer day but June 15th is an extra special day and one to bring the nation together to say Cheers To Beer.’

For more information please visit www.BeerDayBritain.co.uk or on social media – @BeerDayBritain on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter/X.