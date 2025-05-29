The Hammersmith Belle Opens New 8,000 Sq Ft Pub Garden In Time For Summer

Share Post Share Email

Multiple operator Belle Pubs & Hotels, has unveiled the latest phase of its £1million investment in its new family and sport-friendly, fun-focused Hammersmith Belle pub which opened in January 2025 – an 8,000 square foot garden catering for up to 300 people, complete with hireable beach huts, a fantastic kids play area and castle and an all-weather outdoor sports pergola with TVs showing live sport.

Located in the heart of Hammersmith’s up-and-coming King’s Street, just a short walk from Hammersmith and Ravenscourt Park stations and the soon to be opened Civic Centre, The Hammersmith Belle has quickly established a reputation as a family, sports fan and dog-friendly community fun pub, offering a warm welcome to locals throughout the day and evening, weekdays and at weekends.

Now the new pub garden, which officially opened on 24th May with a weekend-long garden party including food and drink tastings, face painting for children and a jazz band on the Sunday, will provide an extra reason for locals to visit, especially throughout the summer months.

Officially opening The Hampshire Belle’s new pub garden at 3pm Saturday 24th May was Rosie Galligan, Saracens and England rugby player and Councillor Zarar Qayyum, Cabinet Member for Enterprise and Skills from Hammersmith and Fulham Borough Council, which has been behind a drive to improve the late night economy in Hammersmith.

Commenting on the garden opening, Jane White, managing director of Belle Pubs & Hotels, says:

“We’re excited to be unveiling our wonderful pub garden which we hope will become a popular destination for families, groups of friends and sports fans throughout the summer. My grandmother lived in Hammersmith, just around the corner from the pub, and I have fond memories of visiting the local area during the summer holidays.”

“Our beach huts, which are available for private hire, create a unique space for people to get together and our all-weather pergola will be a popular meeting point for sports fans to come and watch this summers’ major sporting events – from the Women’s Rugby World Cup and UEFA Women’s Euros to the British Grand Prix and Wimbledon. And the kids can be kept busy with our newly created play area, complete with castle for exploring.”

“We pride ourselves on creating a welcoming, fun community pub the whole family can enjoy. And with our new garden, we look forward to welcoming even more customers to The Hammersmith Belle. All we need now is the British weather to stay kind to us!”