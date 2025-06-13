Bristol Charity Is Real Winner Of Football Fundraiser

Share Post Share Email

The Bristol-based Grand Appeal charity was the real winner of a fundraising football tournament played between teams from a dozen city hotels.

The Bristol Children’s Hospital charity, which is committed to saving the lives of sick children and supporting their families, will receive more than £1,400 as a result of the event.

It was the third annual five-a-side football fundraiser to be organised by the Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA), and this time took place at Ashton Gate.

A dozen hotels were represented, and this year’s even included an all-female team from the Radisson Blu Hotel.

The winning team was the Leonardo Hotel, but the real winners was the Grand Appeal.

Ahad Vahabzadeh, from the BHA, said:

“The annual football tournament is becoming a very popular fixture in our social and charity committee calendar.

“Our goal is to bring colleagues from different hotels together for some friendly competition but which reinforces that we are all part of the same Bristol hospitality team.

“It is also, of course, about giving back, too, and it gives us a great deal of satisfaction to be able to raise funds for a charity which does so much incredible work for families, not just in and around Bristol but throughout the South West.

“We know that the money we have raised will be put to very good use by The Grand Appeal.

“We look forward to our fourth fund-raising football tournament next year.”