Hoteliers Focus on Football Fundraiser

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Never mind the world cup, the football focus for a dozen Bristol hotels was to fundraise for a local charity at their annual five-a-side spectacular.

Lockleaze Sports Centre was the venue for this year’s tournament, organised by the Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA).

While the Leonardo Hotel triumphed again and retained their title as champions, the real winner was the Wallace and Gromit Grand Appeal, the Bristol Children’s Hospital charity which is committed to saving the lives of sick children and supporting their families.

This year’s tournament raised £600 for the charity.

BHA Chair Adam Flint said: “The annual five-a-side tournament is now a firm favourite fixture in our social and charity committee calendar.

“With much of the nation gripped by World Cup fever, this seemed to add a little more excitement to this year’s tournament, which was a great event – and the weather was perfect, too.

“It’s so good to see a dozen hotels come together for some competitive but friendly fun, but of course, our main goal was to raise funds for our chosen charity for this year.

“So I am proud that the tournament resulted in Team BHA raising such a great amount for a charity which makes a huge difference to the lives of so many families, from Bristol and beyond.