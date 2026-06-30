Michel Roux Leads London Culinary Journey For The Langham

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Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) has named Michel Roux, one of the world’s most renowned chefs, as the latest Langham Luminary for The Langham Hotels & Resorts’ (The Langham’s) global campaign, “Your Story. Our Legacy”. The latest chapter sees Roux reflect on his family’s enduring connection to The Langham as he leads a personal culinary exploration through London, the city that has defined much of his career and continues to nurture his craft.

“Michel Roux’s passion for food, dedication to culinary craft and long-standing relationship with The Langham make him a natural addition to our Langham Luminaries lineup,” LHG Chief Executive Officer Bob van den Oord said. “His story is one of curiosity, discovery and a deep appreciation for people and place – qualities that align closely with the values of our flagship brand.”

Born into a legendary culinary family, Roux has dedicated his life to gastronomy. For over three decades, he led his family’s acclaimed restaurant, Le Gavroche, upholding its legacy as the first restaurant in the UK to achieve the triple distinction of one, two, and three Michelin stars. He is also a familiar face to audiences worldwide, fronting much-loved television programmes including Kitchen Impossible, Michel Roux’s French Country Cooking and Five Star Kitchen: Britain’s Next Great Chef. Roux has brought that same exacting standard, warmth and personality to The Langham, London, where his decade-long consultancy has been instrumental in shaping the hotel’s culinary identity, from restaurant concepts and in-room dining to its signature Afternoon Tea.

Roux continually strives to deliver a dining experience that is refined and elegant yet approachable, marrying classical French technique with exceptional British ingredients. “Comfort food for me is something that’s been lovingly cooked. And it doesn’t have to be fanciful. That’s what I want to transmit in my food, especially at The Wigmore,” he said.

London’s exceptional food scene remains a constant source of inspiration for Roux, particularly in his South London neighbourhood, where he is drawn to its character, green spaces and sense of ease. In his campaign film, he brings viewers along to some of his favourite local addresses, such as Trinity, the Michelin-starred restaurant just a short stroll from his home, bijou bakery Miel and cheese specialist La Fromagerie.

Launched in January 2025, the “Your Story. Our Legacy.” brand campaign spotlights leading figures from culture, design, and gastronomy whose personal journeys reflect the multifaceted spirit of The Langham – a brand shaped over 160 years by creativity and meaningful connection. Known collectively as Langham Luminaries, the distinguished global roster now includes Roux alongside celebrated musical theatre star Ayanga, Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell, and entertainment icon Dannii Minogue, among others.