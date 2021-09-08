Hoteliers Welcome Return Of Face-To-Face Networking

Share Tweet Share Email

Hoteliers in Bristol have warmly welcomed news of the relaunch of the West of England Branch of the Institute of Hospitality.

A networking event is taking place on Thursday 16 September at Best Western Plus Centurion Hotel, Radstock, near Bath, featuring local producers and suppliers.

Guest speaker will be Harry Murray MBE, Chairman of Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa, who has 50 years’ experience of managing five-star international hotels.

Neil Porter, Chairman of the IoH West of England branch, said: “After a long period of the region being dormant, a number of us decided we should try to get the branch operating again.

“The key driver for this was to re-engage with members throughout the region and to provide support to each other and the industry following the impact the pandemic has had on our wonderful hospitality industry.”

Among those attending will be Raphael Herzog, Chairman of the Bristol Hoteliers Association, who said: “The BHA is delighted that the West of England branch of the Institute of Hospitality is being re-launched.

“This is a welcome boost to our sector, which is on the long road to recovery after being one of the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic.

“People are very excited about being able to network in person again and to support each other as we look to build for the future.”