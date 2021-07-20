How Singapore’s Tourism Industry Coped with COVID-19 and What the UK Can Learn

Singapore has always been a popular tourist destination, the COVID-19 pandemic, however, has greatly affected its tourism industry. Due to unprecedented global travel restrictions and border closures, there was a major decline in both visitor arrivals and tourism receipts in 2020.Visitor arrivals fell by 85.7% in 2020 to reach 2.7 million, while tourism receipts declined by 78.4% to S$4.4 billion in the first three quarters of 2020.All tourism-related industries saw their sales plunge as they were unable to sustain the high rental costs and staff wages. Some restaurant chains chose to wind down business as they were not able to sustain with little profit. Hotels suffered as their occupan- cy rates continued to decrease drastically and employees were being laid off from work, causing high levels of anxiety.

Even during these difficult times, tourism businesses played a key role in Singapore’s battle against COVID-19. Hotels offered their properties for various accommodation purposes, including quarantine facilities and Stay-Home Notice facilities. Our two resorts also contributed in other ways. More than 2,000 Resorts World Sentosa employees served at the Community Care Facility at Singapore EXPO where they managed operations, provided meals and packed care kits. Marina Bay Sands donated around 15,000 kg of food and packed 15,000 care kits for migrant workers and low-income families affected by the pandemic.

When the outbreak in migrant worker dormitories happened last year, Singapore’s cruise industry assisted by providing the world’s first migrant worker dormitory on cruise ships as accommodation for workers who had recovered from COVID-19.

Tour agencies played their part during the pandemic too. Many tour guides stepped up as Safe Distancing Ambassadors (SDAs) and were deployed to places like the Central Business Districts and shopping malls to ensure people were compliant with the safe distance measures in crowded areas.