What Can Employers Do When an Employee is 10 CLH Digital Issue 66 Identified Publicly for Antisocial Behaviour, as Seen on Sunday Before and After the Euro2020 Final?

Having your employee plastered all over the front pages in a compromising position is not what any employer wants, however, instant dismissal as a reaction to press coverage will almost always be unfair, depending on how long the employee has been with you.

All fair dismissals for poor behaviour are built on a good investigation into what happened so this is the first step, and the findings will inform how you proceed. Although cutting all ties with the employee may appear to be the appropriate way forward, employment tribunals will approach the case in the same way as any another dismissal for poor conduct so they will be looking for reasonableness and fairness.

Social media policies have become a mainstay for businesses in the past few years. Employers appreciate that employees have a social media presence but should set out clearly what their expectations are in connection with work in a policy, for example, not highlighting where they work.

With so much information easily accessible online it’s easy to trace someone’s workplace, and the reputational fall out for a company can be catastrophic.As we are seeing with Savills,where an employee’sTwitter account was apparently linked to racist abuse sent to England players, there can be immense pressure for an employer to act immediately, however, it is important to balance managing the company’s reputation with the employee’s right to fair process when considering any action.