How the Hospitality Sector Can Prepare to Recover from Phase-Out Lockdown Roadmap

It is known fact that the hospitality and travel industry is one of the worst-hit sectors due to the pandemic and related restrictions in the UK. PM Boris Johnson’s announcement of a phased-out roadmap from lockdown has brought further challenges for the sector.While hospitality businesses are happy that the easing of restrictions will provide them some relief, but many feel it will not be enough to sustain them till May.

Thus, due to the new rules for slowly phasing out restrictions, some of the key sub-sectors within the hospitality industry require specific support from the government to survive until trading restrictions are lifted completely.

RESTAURANTS AND PUBS

The food and beverage industry is one of the largest manufacturing sectors in the UK. But it has been shut since November last year with no business activity for almost 200 days now. With the phased-out re-opening, several establishments are in danger of going bust or unable to qualify for resuming operations in April.

The night-time economy, which includes restaurant, night clubs, bars, and other establishments, employs around 1 million people. Moreover, around 40 firms per week are already going bust due to current trading restrictions and thus form an important part of the re-opening strategy.

According to industry body UK Hospitality, only 40 per cent of businesses have outdoor seating facilities and will be able to operate in April. Moreover, an estimated 67 per cent of businesses are expected to run out of cash before May, according to recent government data.

Immediate government action can provide the sub-sector with the aid much needed at this hour. It can be in the form of:

• A robust financial package.