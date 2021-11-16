How to Cope with the VAT Rise

At the beginning of October, the hospitality industry was hit with a double whammy of fresh challenges. Not only did the furlough scheme end, removing government financial support for businesses that still had furloughed staff, but the VAT rate for the industry also increased to 12.5%.

Back towards the beginning of the pandemic, the Chancellor reduced the VAT rate for hospitality to just 5%, from 20%. This was a welcome move, intended to try to reduce the burden on an industry that would clearly struggle through the following months. Now, after more than a year at 5%, the government is beginning the process of returning the VAT rate to pre-pandemic levels, first by upping it to 12.5%.

Although hotel, restaurant, pub and cafe owners will feel the effects of this increase on their bottom lines, it’s customers who will feel the impact in their wallets.There’s already major pressure on prices with supply chain and staffing issues continuing to stretch businesses to the limits. Now, with the jump in VAT, many business owners will have to change their pricing yet again.