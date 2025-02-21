How to Effectively Maintain a Waste Water Pumping System

Share Post Share Email

All kitchen waste water pumping systems require an inspection and maintenance schedule to keep them operating effectively and to prevent clogging or blockages.

To avoid these types of problems (especially during a busy service) it is essential to regularly check and maintain any pump system.

Maintenance is very simple and basically consists of isolating the mains power and removing waste that has collected in the tank.

The optimum frequency for inspecting a pump depends on the site application and could be weekly, monthly or every six months. The interval must be selected to ensure that the average amount of collected debris does not start inhibiting the float movement or clogging the pump inlet.

As an example, service on the DrainMinor and DrainMajor range from specialists Pump Technology Ltd, is particularly easy to carry out. The lid can be quickly removed using the built-in thumbscrews, without the need for any tools, giving full access to the collecting chamber. If required, the pump can be unscrewed by hand from the internal pipework enabling a more thorough inspection of the pump strainer and inlet.

Finally, the inside of the tank should be washed out before everything is re-assembled and the mains power switched back on.

The whole process should take no longer than 5 to 10 minutes, after which the pump system will be ready to use again.

The DrainMinor and DrainMajor waste water systems are the benchmark for reliable, automatic, commercial kitchen, pumped drainage. They include features such as a large, low-level, triangular float, attached to the pump via a ridged float arm to ensure effective operation, even when the collecting tank is heavily laden with waste food products, fats oils and grease!

All Pump Technology Ltd products are supported by a nationwide service scheme and replacement pumps. If ever required these are available from stock for next day delivery.

For any operation or maintenance questions about waste water pumping systems, please contact the expert team at Pump Technology Ltd.