The Secret To Achieving 5-Star Ratings Revealed

Reckitt Pro Solutions Unveils Quantum Warewashing Range to

Secure Rave Reviews and Boost Occupancy in HoReCa Establishments

A staggering 92% of guests would not return if the tableware wasn’t entirely clean. New research commissioned by Reckitt Pro Solutions amongst frequent restaurant-goers sheds light on the crucial role clean and hygienic dishware plays in securing positive customer reviews and encouraging repeat visits.

Cleanliness is king:

The survey revealed that cleanliness directly impacts reviews: 77% of guests would remove two or more stars from a restaurant’s review if the dishware was not entirely clean and 92% would not return if dishware is not entirely clean.

Quantum Professional: 5-star service made easy

Reckitt Pro Solutions has launched Quantum Professional, an innovative new range of warewashing products designed specifically for the HoReCa markets.

The range was created in response to the crucial requirement in this sector for brilliant, clean glass and dishware, as a critical driver to securing the 5- Star reviews.

Building on the legacy of Finish, the UK’s No. 1 selling household dishwashing brand, Quantum offers significant benefits:

• provides a powerful and reliable tableware solution that delivers impeccable cleanliness results

• improves operational efficiency both in front and back of house

• tackles even the toughest stains

• suitable for all types of professional warewashing machines.

The Quantum range: four targeted products for exceptional cleaning performance

Detergents:

• Liquid Detergent: Cuts through grease and removes stubborn stains like dried-on egg, oil, tea, and coffee with ease.

• Glass Wash (Available as Liquid): Ensures sparkling clean and spotless glassware, tackling limescale and red wine stains effectively.

• Tablets (Available in tablet and gel capsules): Each tablet serves for up to 5 cycles.

Additives:

• Rinse Aid: Delivers brilliant shine and effortless drying.

• Salt: Provides superior protection against limescale residues and white marks, ensuring longer-lasting equipment and sparkling dishes.

Beyond cleanliness: enhancing back-of-house operational efficiency

Quantum Professional delivers perfect washing results and faster drying every time with less rewashing and polishing of glasses. These products can also aid in HACCP Plan compliancy.

Quantum is now available nationally and readily obtainable through Reckitt Pro Solutions’ national network of key distributors. The packaging for this new range is also 100% recyclable.

To find out more about the research and the new range of Quantum Professional products, please visit Reckitt Pro Solutions at https://uk.reckittpros.com/