Howes Percival Warns Employers on ‘No Jab, No Sick Pay’ Policies

Leading law firm, Howes Percival, is warning employers considering stopping company sick pay for unvaccinated staff who need to isolate, to seek legal advice before instigating any changes.

Depending upon employees’ existing entitlement to company sick pay, a “no jab, no company sick pay” policy could amount to a breach of contract if staff have not been consulted over the change.

The warning follows a change in the government’s Covid self-isolation rules* which require different isolation periods depending on an individual’s vaccination status. People with COVID-19 can end their self-isolation after five full days, provided they test negative on day five and day six. Fully vaccinated individuals identified as a contact of someone with Covid should continue to take daily rapid lateral flow tests for seven days but are not legally required to self-isolate. Unvaccinated contacts are legally required to self-isolate for the full 10-day period.

In addition to Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) – the minimum amount employers must pay – some employers offer company or contractual sick pay.The different isolation period rules mean that employers will potentially have to pay more to unvaccinated workers than vaccinated ones if they need to cover longer periods of sick leave.

Matthew Potter, Partner and employment law expert at Howes Percival commented, “Covid-related staff absences have put some organisations under intense pressure, leading them to introduce new sick pay policies relating to staff required to self-isolate. Previously, self-isolating employees were entitled to the business’s enhanced sick pay, (not just SSP) regardless of their vaccination status. However, the new policies state that unvaccinated employees (without mitigating circumstances) who have not tested positive for Covid but are forced to isolate because they have been in contact with someone who has, will only receive SSP in future.