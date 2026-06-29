Hucknall Community Pub Reopens Following £110,000 Refurbishment

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Popular community pub, the Central Social Club on Watnall Road in Hucknall, officially reopened on Saturday, 6th June following a combined investment of £110,000 from experienced licensee, Tom Riley-Smith and Admiral Taverns.

This refurbishment has breathed a new lease of life into the Central Social Club to elevate and modernise the overall look and feel of the pub – while still retaining its original characterful features and charm – ultimately enabling the licensee to further cement it as the go-to community hub for local residents.

Internally, the pub has undergone a significant refurbishment to include new decor, fittings, upholstery, and flooring throughout to elevate the Central Social Club’s atmosphere and further expand its offering to ensure it welcomes everyone and caters to all tastes.

Licensee Tom Riley-Smith brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub having worked there for almost two decades, before taking over as licensee six years ago. Going forward, Tom is committed to creating a family-friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Tom Riley-Smith, licensee at the Central Social Club, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to have reopened our doors after the recent refurbishment, and I’m so excited to be welcoming back both new and familiar faces. This pub is a real community hub, and I look forward to continuing to serve locals for many years to come. I’d like to say a massive thank you to my team at the pub and also the team at Admiral Taverns for all their hard work and support along the way.”

Going forward, Tom plans to host a monthly schedule of entertainment including live singers and bands. In addition, as part of his mission to give back to the community, he will also be supporting local events and fundraising initiatives.

Following the refurbishment, the pub now hosts an impressive range of drinks including an extensive portfolio of premium draught lagers, stouts and ciders such as Fosters, Carling, San Miguel, Madri, Magners, Guinness, Atlantic Pale Ale and John Smiths. To ensure there is something for everyone, the pub also offers a range of soft drinks and wines.

Mark Bromley, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “I’m delighted to see the Central Social Club reopen following a fantastic refurbishment. Tom’s dedication and commitment to the pub have been clear throughout, and it’s fantastic to see his vision for the place come to life. This pub plays an important role in bringing the community together, and I have no doubt that Tom will continue to make it a thriving and welcoming destination for many years to come. On behalf of everyone at Admiral Taverns, I’d like to wish him every success for the future.”