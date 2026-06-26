Iconic Edinburgh Pub Slashes Pint Prices to Celebrate Victory for Local Hospitality

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The Old Chain Pier, one of Edinburgh’s most iconic pubs, is celebrating a historic milestone following the implementation of the new Scottish Pubs Code. The landmark legislation, which gives pub owners the right to request a rent-only agreement without being tied to a pub-owning business for stock supply, has empowered the venue to break free from restrictive purchasing obligations.

This newfound independence means the historic pub can stock a wider, more exciting range of beers and permanently slash the price of its house lager to just £5 a pint, as well as reduce the price of all its beers.

To mark the occasion, The Old Chain Pier is hosting a massive, week-long celebration from Monday, 29th June to Sunday, 5th July. Throughout the entire week, all pints poured at the pub will be reduced to just £5. As part of the celebration The Old Chain Pier will also hand over its beer garden to three of Edinburgh’s finest local breweries, with free pints up for grabs.

The victory arrives at a critical time for the local hospitality sector. Edinburgh’s pubs and restaurants are currently navigating unprecedented financial pressures including high VAT, soaring business rates, road closures, rising Employer National Insurance Contributions (NIC), and the highest local authority charges in Europe for outdoor tables and chairs.

Against this challenging backdrop, the Scottish Pubs Code provides a much-needed lifeline, finally allowing venues like The Old Chain Pier to operate fairly and pass those savings directly to customers and sell pints at true market prices.

January Watson, Area Manager for Malt Group, said: “The Scottish Pubs Code has been a massive relief for us. Operating in Edinburgh’s hospitality sector is incredibly tough right now with mounting taxes, rates, and the highest table and chair charges in Europe. Being able to step away from tied stock means we finally have the freedom to curate our own beer selection, support brilliant local breweries, and pass those savings directly on to our loyal customers with £5 pints.”

All week long, the pub’s famous beer garden will be transformed into a playground featuring giant Jenga, hopscotch, quoits, and cornhole. Additional festivities running throughout the week include live music performances, free face painting for all ages, and a pet fancy dress competition.