Vine Hotels Acquires The Gables Hotel in Gloucestershire

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Best Western The Gables Hotel has joined the Vine Hotels portfolio following the acquisition of the 46-bedroom South Gloucestershire property by the hotel management, advisory and development company earlier this month.

Facilities include a range of bedrooms including family rooms, Marco’s New York Italian restaurant and bar, meeting space for up to 200 delegates, a civil wedding licence for up to 150 guests, and reception space for 200 guests.

The acquisition was completed as a joint venture between Castlewood Hotels and Vine Hotels. It follows last month’s announcement that Hotel Collingwood in Bournemouth had also joined Vine Hotels’ growing portfolio.

Garin Davies, Vine Hotels’ CEO, said: ‘Expansion of our hotel and venue ownership and management is a key aim for the company this year, and so the acquisition of The Gables Hotel has come during a busy and exciting period for us. I am delighted that we have been able to add two new hotels in two months, showing our commitment to growth.’

He added: ‘The Gables Hotel has great business development potential. Its location is ideal for UK and international travellers visiting the Cotswolds and nearby tourist towns, while also serving commercial travellers commuting to Bristol and the wider Southwest region. We look forward to working with the hotel team to successfully grow the business in the months ahead.’