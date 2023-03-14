Husband and Wife Duo Celebrate 40 Years at Local Community Pub

Share Tweet Share Email

Community pub company, Admiral Taverns, is celebrating local licensee duo, David and Kath Ell, at The Nags Head in Winslow, Buckinghamshire who have been at the helm of the local pub for 40 years. The Nags Head is owned by Admiral Taverns, who have 1,600 community wet-led pubs across the UK.

David and Kath took over the pub in 1983 and with the help of their children, Jason and Katie, they have successfully cemented it at the heart of the community, becoming the social hub of Winslow. This month, David and Kath were visited by Admiral Taverns’ Business Development Manager, Paul Barnfather, receiving a certificate of achievement to recognise the outstanding service to the pub, as well as flowers and champagne.

The pair have a wealth of knowledge and experience, having worked in the industry their whole lives. The traditional community pub offers three regular ales, Sharp’s Doom Bar, Tetley Bitter and Timothy Taylor Landlord, as well as lagers including Madri and Pravha. The pub is also popular with sports fans, hosting three televisions with everything from football to rugby to cricket.

Kath Ell, licensee at the Nags Head, commented: “I can’t believe it’s already been 40 years – this pub means everything to us and I’m so grateful to all our customers for their loyalty and continuous support over the years. We’ve had such an amazing journey watching both our children grow up at the pub and I look forward to seeing what is to come. I would also like to thank my fantastic team who I’ve worked with over the years, as none of this would be possible without them.”

The team have dedicated much of their time at The Nags Head to supporting their community through an annual schedule of events, from live music, to weekly darts and pool teams, as well as the popular annual Clay Pigeon Shooting for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Paul Barnfather, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, commented: “A huge congratulations to David, Kath and the team at The Nags Head – what a brilliant achievement. They have truly created a special pub that sits at the heart of the community and is very popular with the local residents. I wish the team every success for the future.”