Hydes Brewery Announces £1.5m Refurbishment of Historic Dee Estuary Landmark Pub

Share Post Share Email

Salford-based brewer and pub retailer Hydes has announced a major £1.5 million investment to refurbish and modernise one of its most iconic destination venues, The Boathouse at Parkgate, near Chester.

This latest project forms part of an ongoing multi-million-pound investment strategy across the Hydes estate, which has seen over £10 million committed to refurbishments over the past two years.

The extensive overhaul of the premium dining pub, situated on the edge of the RSPB nature reserve with magnificent views of the Dee Estuary, is scheduled to begin following the pub’s closure on Sunday, 1st March. Following three months of refurbishment, the venue is expected to reopen its doors to the public in early June 2026.

The investment includes the creation of a brand-new outside trading area, which includes a stunning new upstairs terrace designed to maximise the venue’s reputation as a prime location for coastal dining.

This major commitment will lead to the creation of 25 new hospitality roles, including a new general manager.

Adam Mayers, managing director of Hydes, commented: “The Boathouse is a jewel in our estate, occupying a truly unique location on the Dee Estuary. This £1.5 million investment is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing memorable dining and drinking experiences in stunning surroundings. By enhancing the outdoor terraces and modernising the interior while respecting its 19th-century heritage, we are ensuring The Boathouse remains a premier destination for both locals and nature-watchers for years to come.

“The Boathouse is our first major refurbishment of 2026 and a sign of Hydes’ ongoing investment in the estate. It not only highlights the commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience, products and service but also underpins the integral role in the communities it serves. Investment in our pubs and our people is top priority at Hydes, and this will continue throughout the coming year, strengthening our offering and enhancing the overall experience for all our customers and guests.”