Rocket Room To Launch Premium Activity Bar At Market Place Food Hall Leicester Square

Rocket Room will open this April at Market Place Food Hall Leicester Square, introducing a new premium competitive socialising concept designed to integrate into established hospitality destinations rather than compete for large leisure units.

Taking over the second floor of the building, the 120 capacity Activity Bar will combine axe throwing, darts, shuffleboard and beer pong within a compact, high energy bar setting overlooking Leicester Square.

Rocket Room blends competition with nightlife, offering four core games: axe throwing, darts, shuffleboard and beer pong, alongside signature cocktails and premium pours to keep energy high throughout the night.

The concept has been structured around a 3,500 sq ft footprint, enabling it to sit within strong hospitality environments and enhance overall performance. The model focuses on driving dwell time, repeat visits and incremental spend, without requiring a large format site.

Rocket Room is founded by Mike Pearson of Elangeni Hospitality, the group behind Benito’s and Slice & Dice.

Pearson said: “We have built Rocket Room to sit inside strong hospitality environments and lift performance. It is competitive, social and premium, but it is also commercially focused.

“The format is compact by design. It allows us to deliver a high energy, fully hosted experience while working efficiently within established destinations. Leicester Square is the ideal location to launch the concept.”

Brand strategy and concept creation is led by Tristram Hillier of Kanvass.

Hillier said: “The ambition was to create a premium, experience led format that feels immersive from the moment you arrive, without needing a large footprint to achieve impact.

“Every detail has been considered, from spatial flow to hosting model, to ensure the space feels cohesive, energetic and easy to operate within a hospitality setting.”