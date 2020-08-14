, Hygiene Most Important Consideration When Eating Out

New research reveals 74% of consumers say hygiene is the most important consideration when eating out.

As the hospitality industry opens its doors, new research from Wrapmaster has delved into what consumers think when it comes to eating out in the ‘new normal’.

With a growing focus on food safety standards, three out of four consumers (74%) now say hygiene is the most important consideration when eating out – taking priority over the quality of food (55%) and value for money (33%). In fact, price promotions (24%) and service (28%) fell to the bottom of the list when it comes to what consumers want post Covid-19.

With a staggering 71% of consumers saying they will now check hygiene standards online or with the venue before booking a table – back of house has become front of mind for nervous diners.

Speaking about the research, Adrian Brown, Managing Director, Cofresco Foodservice said:

“Kitchens have always done an incredible job with hygiene and food safety. But Covid-19 and reopening are bringing several new challenges, as this insight has shown. Consumers are anxious. Reassuring diners, so they have the confidence to eat out, is going to be key to getting businesses back on track.

That reassurance will come from kitchens making improvements in food safety and being able to communicate this. Over the next few weeks and months, we’ll be speaking to the experts and providing simple, achievable steps to keep your kitchen safe and reassure diners as we rebuild our businesses – so watch this space!

With consumers hyperaware of just how important hygiene and food safety are, a staggering 93% of diners would feel better if pubs, restaurants and takeaways took steps to update equipment that can be cleaned out and sterilised regularly.

Adrian adds;“We all know the risks of cardboard spreading viruses in the last few months. So, it’s unsurprising that eight out of ten people (81%) would be reassured to know cardboard cutterboxes or loose rolls have been replaced in kitchens with an easy to sanitise plastic dispenser such as Wrapmaster. This figure rises to a staggering 93% of chefs, who think that our professional Wrapmaster dispensers are safer and more hygienic to use.”