Support Hub Created For Hospitality Businesses Affected By Riots

Share Tweet Share Email

As riots and violent disorder struck Britain’s towns and high streets over the weekend, UKHospitality has published a support hub for affected businesses and staff.

The hub includes advice on:

Compensation for victims of criminal damage or loss during a riot

Business activity having to stop as a result of riot activity

Collaborating with local authorities, businesses and police

Wellbeing support for hospitality staff

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“It was heart-wrenching to see the awful scenes in some of our towns and high streets over the weekend, and to see hospitality businesses, workers and guests targeted and affected.

“This will have been an extraordinarily distressing time for those affected and there is an abundance of resources available to help, from business compensation and safety to wellbeing support, and we’ve collated that into one place for easy access.

“I hope that critical services like insurance providers and banks, as well as local authorities, will all be on an emergency footing to help those affected businesses swiftly, to ensure they can recover quickly.”