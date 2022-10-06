India Cottage in Ringwood Wins 2022 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

Share Tweet Share Email

India Cottage has been recognised by TripAdvisor as a 2022 Travellers’ Choice award winner for being in the top 10% of restaurants worldwide. The award celebrates businesses that have received great dining reviews from diners around the globe on TripAdvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, India Cottage stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to their diners.

Owner Sadeq Mannan, or Shad, said

“It’s fantastic to see India Cottage recognised on a global scale. The hospitality scene has been through a tough time over the past couple of years so it’s phenomenal that we are pushing past that. We are very grateful to our patrons who have supported us and a huge thank you to all our customers who take the time to give us great feedback. Also, huge thanks to my team for their hard work and commitment to India Cottage.

Set in a beautiful period cottage on Ringwood’s high street, the aptly named India Cottage, transformed its restaurant car park into a heated garden area laden with grape vines and tropical plants for diners to enjoy during covid. “I wanted to make something really special for our customers” Shad explains “it’s got an open fire, heating and a beach hut where people can connect their own music. It’s warm, welcoming, and the perfect setting for nights out with family or friends.”

“Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winners,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognise the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic.

“Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travellers’ new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”