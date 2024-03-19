Individual Restaurants Announces Partnership With Children’s Charity Dreams Come True

Share Tweet Share Email

Individual Restaurants, operators of Piccolino, Restaurant Bar & Grill, Riva Blu and Piccolo has today announced the start of a year-long charity partnership with children’s charity, Dreams Come True.

Helping to make dreams come true for children and young people who are living with a disability, serious illness or a life-limiting condition, Dreams Come True is the only wish-granting charity in the UK that focuses solely on supporting children living in the highest areas of deprivation.

The Group’s partnership with Dreams Come True is rooted in the shared belief of looking after people and families, giving everyone the unforgettable experience that they deserve, and reaffirms Individual Restaurants’ commitment to make a positive impact in the communities it serves nationwide.

Throughout the year, Individual Restaurants will take part in a number of fundraising events and activities, all to raise money for Dreams Come True. Already, at Piccolino restaurants, the group has successfully introduced its Bambino menu, catering for adventurous young foodies to dine like grown ups with half sized portion for half the price. For every child’s meal sold, the team donated £1 to Dreams Come True during half term.

In April, 20 of the Individual Restaurant staff, including CEO Andrew Garton, have set themselves the ambitious challenge of running the London Marathon to raise funds for the charity. In preparation, the team ran a 12 mile race from Piccolino Wilmslow to Piccolino Caffe Grande in Manchester on Saturday 16th March.

All funds raised throughout the year will go towards helping children across the country. 4.2 million children are living in poverty across the UK – that’s 29% of all children – and with the cost-of-living crisis and soaring inflation, families are struggling to make ends meet. With any families that are faced with extra costs due to having a child with additional needs, the help from Dreams Come True can be lifechanging.

Andrew Garton, CEO at Individual Restaurants, said: “Everyone at Individual Restaurants is proud to partner with Dreams Come True this year, a charity close to a lot of our teams’ hearts. Their work in delivering moments of magic for underprivileged kids is invaluable and makes a major difference for little ones who’re experiencing some of the most difficult situations imaginable.

“Over the course of the year, our teams at Piccolino, Riva Blu, Piccolo, and Restaurant Bar & Grill, aided by our diners, will be taking part in a variety of fundraising events which will make the dreams of many more children come true over the course of 2024 and beyond. We’re incredibly proud to partner with such a deserving charity and can’t wait to explore ways in which we can develop this partnership with one of the country’s most important charitable causes.”

Lisa King, CEO of Dreams Come True, said: “It’s a pleasure to partner with Individual Restaurants this year. Corporate partnerships like this make such a considerable difference in raising valuable funds for charitable work. Individual Restaurants’ values of delivering incredible experiences for families really align with those for us at Dreams Come True, and we’re truly grateful for all the efforts of the team so far.

“Delivering incredible experiences for children and families is at the heart of what they do in their restaurants, and we’re looking forward to seeing what creative fundraising events will take place this year. It’s great to already see the collective passion from the team and generosity from who have already been enjoying dishes from the new children’s menu which donate to the charity. We’re looking forward to seeing what the rest of the year will bring.”