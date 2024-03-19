Transformational Refurbishment of Fettercairn Inn Bucks Trend for Rural Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

The newly opened Roebuck Inn at Fettercairn is bucking a national trend for rural pub closures. The refurbished Inn, which once played host to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, has opened following a luxury revamp to the lounge, bar and restaurant.

Formerly known as The Ramsay Arms, the building was mothballed by previous tenants in August 2022.

An estimated 750 British pubs will close their doors in the first half of 2024, with pubs and bars in Scotland closing at twice the rate as those in England. However, The Roebuck Inn is going against the trend for increasing rural pub closures.

Over 20 new job roles have been created by the opening of The Roebuck Inn including that of general manager Brian Caithness. The Inn is part of the neighbouring Fasque House Estate family.

Brian Caithness, general manager says, “We are delighted to be welcoming diners to The Roebuck Inn following the transformation from The Ramsay Arms.”

“It has breathed new life into a shuttered and somewhat run down business. Rural pubs and inns may be on the endangered species list in some rural towns, but here in Fettercairn we’re investing in the community and delivering for the local economy with new jobs for those living in the region as well as attracting visitors to the village. A pub can add so much to a local community – it’s a social anchor, generating income and employment as well as giving pleasure in socialising.”

“We have been overwhelmed by the positive response we have had from locals and visitors alike since we opened our doors. We are proud of our food and drink offering and our team’s commitment to providing great service and hospitality.”