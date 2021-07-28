Institute Of Hospitality Takes Home Gold For Best Membership Association At 2021 National Association Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

The Institute of Hospitality has been named the Gold Winner in the Best Membership Association – over 10,000 members — category at the 2021 National Association Awards held on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London.

The award, which was decided by public vote, is explicit and formal recognition of the Institute of Hospitality’s hard work and success on behalf of its 13,000-strong membership. Other finalists vying for the award were the Chartered Institute of Building, Federation of Small Businesses, National Residential Landlords Association and UK Hospitality.

Robert Richardson FIH, chief executive of the Institute of Hospitality, who along with members of the Institute’s senior management team attended the awards luncheon, said, “Winning this gold award is a fantastic moment for our team at the Institute of Hospitality. The amount of work they’ve put in through the years on behalf of members is incalculable. So, it’s such an enormous boost to be recognised by the public for the work we do.

“This award is also a commendation for the leadership of our Supervisory Board as well as branch network, all of whom are unpaid volunteers.

“Moreover, it says a lot about our individual members. As an inclusive membership association, we are shaped by the standards and commitment of our membership, which includes hoteliers, restaurateurs, contract caterers, publicans, academics, graduates and suppliers. We hope that winning this prestigious award signals a new era of growth for the Institute.”

The National Association Awards recognise the hard work and success of associations, federations, chambers of commerce, societies and membership organisations across all sectors.