Institute Of Hospitality‘S Care Sector White Paper Recommendations Mirrored In UK Government’s Announcement

The Institute of Hospitality’s (IoH), white paper ‘Care Homes & Social Care: Challenges, Opportunities and Solutions 2023’, has “hit a chord” with the UK government, as the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care announced plans last week (10 January 2024), to invest and develop the domestic care workforce, the IoH say.

In 2022 the Institute highlighted vast similarities between the care and hospitality sectors, in terms of the difficulties they face and the need to address them.

The care industry employs a wide range of hospitality roles and provides hospitality services to their ‘guests’ every day, just like a hotel or restaurant. The need for government support across both the care and hospitality industries is crucial if both are to flourish.

As Robert Richardson FIH MI commented: “I am delighted that the UK government is going to provide much-needed support to the Care Home sector and those critical individuals who work within it. It is reassuring that the Minister of State for the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), Helen Whately MP, has tackled some of the outcomes identified in the Institute of Hospitality’s care home white paper produced in 2023.

“Similarly, I hope that more UK government support for the hospitality industry will also be forthcoming in the weeks and months ahead.”

The Institute’s 2023 round table discussion, brought together an expert panel to tackle the fundamental care industry questions and solutions. Moderated by Martin Traynor OBE FIH, Small Business Crown representative at the UK Government’s Cabinet Office, and attended by 12 care home operators and staff, alongside the Institute’s CEO Robert Richardson FIH MI and Trish Bennett FIH, Hospitality Assured’s Director of Communications and Service Excellence Accreditation scheme assessor.

Like the hospitality industry, the group discussion concluded there was a need for professional development training to help recruit and retain talent, a campaign to highlight the advantages of working in the sector and a desperate need to actively encourage young people to join and see the industry as a professional career.

Announcing the UK government’s plans, to improve the career prospects of the domestic care workforce through training, qualifications and a clearer, care career path, the Minister of State for the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) stated that:

For the first time there will be a national care career structure, with defined roles and professional development

over £50 million of funding for a new, accredited qualification will be introduced to help recognise the work being done by 37,000 workers

Funding for hundreds of apprenticeships and digital training to embrace the latest technology will also be included.

The new government plans will be backed by £75 million in funding and support the second phase of the Made with Care recruitment campaign, aimed at getting more people in the UK to consider a rewarding, professional career in care.