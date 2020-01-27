International Salon Culinaire: Last Call For Entries

Chefs are reminded that entries to this year’s International Salon Culinaire competition close on Friday 31st January 2020. Taking place at Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (formerly Hotelympia), at Excel London from 3-5 March 2020, International Salon Culinaire remains the UK’s most prestigious programme of chef competitions in 2020 with over 100 different competition classes taking place over 3 days – it’s a sight to behold and a big attraction for visitors.

Keen to deliver a platform for exciting, new, raw industry talent, International Salon Culinaire is an investment by event organiser, Montgomery Group, where chefs can show off their skills to a room full of peers. The competition helps support the hospitality industry and has grown in popularity with more entries year on year. This year will see an estimated 1000 chefs competing. Some of the UK’s most talented chefs have been previous winners including, Gordan Ramsey, Glynn Purnell, Andreas Antonia, Antony Worrall-Thompson and Adam Smith.

All encompassing and broad, It attracts novices and seasoned competitors and is judged by over 90 of the UK’s most esteemed industry chefs, all of whom are members of partner associations – The Craft Guild of Chefs, The British Culinary Federation, The Royal Academy of Culinary Arts and The Association of Pastry Chefs.

Deadline for applications is 31st January 2020. Visit www.hrc.co.uk to apply today. Chefs, student, trainee and apprentice chefs undergoing a recognised catering qualification are all welcome.