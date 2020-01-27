Plymouth Chef To Go Head To Head With Industry Finest In The Great Sausage Roll Off

Event: The Red Lion in Barnes 7pm, Wednesday 5 February 2020

Davin Browning, from The Theatre Royal in Plymouth, is entering The Great Sausage Roll Off 2020. For the eighth year in a row, licensees Claire Morgan and Angus McKean will be hosting the legendary Sausage Roll Off at The Red Lion in Barnes. This year’s event, which will see 20 chefs fighting for the title, will also be raising money for Hospitality Action. The competition starts at 7pm on Wednesday 5 February 2020.

Hosted by award-winning beer and food writer Melissa Cole, chefs from across the country will be descending on The Red Lion to create the ultimate sausage roll. This year’s Michelin star-studded judging panel comprises of TV celebrity chef and Sunday Brunch presenter Simon Rimmer, Heart FM DJ Lucy Horobin, Paul Cunningham (two stars) – head chef of Henne Kirkeby Kro in Denmark, Russell Bateman (one star) – head chef at Petrus and Paul Foster (one star) – chef-owner of Salt in Stratford upon Avon.

The competing chefs come from across the country and from a whole range of kitchens. They include chefs from some of Britain’s best-known gastro pubs, such as The Compasses in Canterbury and The Gun in Docklands, while other entrants include representatives from The Theatre Royal in Plymouth and BAFTA and food photographer Majella O’Connell. A full list of competitors can be found on The Red Lion’s website www.red-lion-barnes.co.uk/roll-off.

Angus McKean said: “Every year, the competition gets bigger and better and this year is our strongest line up ever. I can’t wait to see the weird and wonderful combinations of pastry, filling and accompaniments the chefs will submit.

“I think the incredible judging panel we have is testament to the status the Sausage Roll Off has among chefs across the UK and beyond. If you had told me, when we started in 2013, that I’d have four Michelin stars on the judging panel I’d have said you’d been putting something dodgy in your sausage roll!”

Claire Morgan added: “It’s a fantastic night, normally quite chaotic, but great fun. The atmosphere is amazing, we will raise lots of money for Hospitality Action, and I can’t wait to see who is going to walk away with the trophy this year.”

Hospitality Action is a charity that offers help, advice and support to people who work, or have worked within the hospitality industry in the UK. From physical illness and mental health issues to financial difficulty and family problems, the charity is committed to seeing people through tough times and getting them back on their feet.