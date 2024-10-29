Introducing Land, Leisure and Tourism Show Speakers for 2024 – Claim your FREE ticket now

Share Post Share Email

The Land, Leisure, and Tourism Show, the UK’s only event dedicated to rural businesses, holiday parks, and leisure attractions, returns to Birmingham’s NEC on 6-7 November 2024. This year’s show promises to be the most exciting yet, offering a dynamic platform for networking, knowledge development, and supplier discovery. With a focus on driving innovation, inspiration, and growth, the show is set to empower businesses from all corners of the land, leisure, and tourism sectors.

Spanning two major zones, Holiday Park, Resorts, Food and Beverage and Family Attraction, the show brings together a diverse array of exhibitors, offering everything from furnishings and interior supplies to ticketing software and entertainment solutions. This event is the ideal opportunity for both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the industry to explore fresh ideas, discover new suppliers, and gain valuable insights from top industry experts.

Exclusive Educational Seminars and Workshops

The Land, Leisure, and Tourism Show will host over 50 seminars and speaker sessions across two theatres: the Maxxton Theatre and the Hoseasons/Cottages.com Theatre. The content will differ over the two-day show, offering tailored sessions to meet the varying needs of attendees. A full breakdown of the content will be available on the event website prior to the show, ensuring visitors can select the sessions that are most relevant to them.

Among the standout sessions are:

• WR Partners: Trusted accountants, auditors, and tax specialists will present an in-depth seminar on tax efficiency for diversified rural or farming businesses. This session will cover inheritance tax, VAT implications, and capital allowances in the tourism and leisure industry. The presentation will be interactive, ending with a Q&A session to address specific visitor queries.

• Content Creator from Alton Towers: Learn how to create compelling short-form videos for social media from the Social Media Editor at Alton Towers. Visitors are encouraged to bring two minutes of footage for editing in the seminar, walking away with a ready-to-post video that highlights their business’s unique selling points.

• WebBox Digital: Marketing expert Sean Giles will provide a session on ‘25 must-haves for leisure and tourism websites in 2025’. With over 15 years of experience working with the sector, Giles will offer tangible takeaways to improve website conversion rates and drive business growth.

Industry Insights from Key Sponsors

Event sponsors Hoseasons and Cottages.com will offer valuable insights into the evolving landscape of UK holidays. Led by Chris Otty, Regional Sales Director at Cottages.com, this seminar will feature case studies from landowners who have successfully diversified into holiday letting. Attendees will hear first-hand accounts of how to capitalise on the UK holiday market and maximise profitability.

For more inspiration, Vicki Jones, UK ambassador for ResNexus and Content Creator, will present a session on ‘Five Simple Ways to Enhance an Outdoor Hospitality Business’. Vicki will break down complex industry trends and provide straightforward, actionable tips to elevate business

operations, culminating in a Q&A session on blending technology with personal guest interactions.

Co-located with the Farm Business Innovation Show

Attendees will also benefit from the event’s co-location with the Farm Business Innovation Show, which expands networking opportunities and encourages diversification for farmers and landowners. This unique collaboration aims to open new avenues for rural businesses, offering insights into everything from diversification strategies to land optimisation.

A Show Designed to Empower and Inspire

The Land, Leisure, and Tourism Show is dedicated to fostering growth and innovation across the tourism sector. With a broad range of exhibitors, educational seminars, and interactive workshops, the event is a must-attend for anyone looking to stay ahead in the fast-evolving land, leisure, and tourism industries.

Whether you’re seeking to source the latest furnishings, discover cutting-edge ticketing software, or gain expert advice on marketing and diversification, the Land, Leisure, and Tourism Show is the essential event to help you grow your business.

Join us on 6-7 November 2024 at the NEC for the Land, Leisure, and Tourism Show and discover how you can elevate your business with cutting-edge solutions and fresh ideas.

Claim your free ticket here – lltshow.com