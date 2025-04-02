Fit For Royalty: Major Refurbishment Of The Wellington In Boscastle Unveiled

Share Post Share Email

One of Cornwall’s oldest coaching inns, which has hosted renowned historical figures – including kings and poets – reopens today (2 April) following a transformative refurbishment by owners St Austell Brewery.

The Wellington boasts a stunning new look, complete with an extensive terrace dining area, alongside three bar and restaurant spaces. Its 14 bedrooms and three family-sized apartments have also been elegantly and sensitively renovated.

The reopening of the pub, affectionately known as ‘The Welly’, marks the first of three investment projects across St Austell Brewery’s 45-strong managed pub estate this year. The highly anticipated transformations at Pedn Olva in St Ives and the Royal Castle in Dartmouth will follow later this year.

The Wellington’s new design, inspired by its rich history – including its resilience through the devastating 2004 flood.

Andrew Turner, Chief Operating Officer at St Austell Brewery, said: “We are incredibly excited to be reopening The Wellington, the first of three major refurbishments across our managed estate this year. When we acquired the pub three years ago, we had a vision of what it could be and following this investment, we believe that The Wellington has been transformed for the next chapter of its wonderful history. We can’t wait to welcome our regulars and visitors back to showcase our award-winning hospitality.”

Past guests include King Edward VII and the esteemed novelist and poet Thomas Hardy, who gifted the pub intricate brass and ruby glass oil lamps. These historic fixtures take pride of place in the guest areas, complemented by modern design touches and historic artwork that celebrate the building’s evolution.

Natasha Milne, Property Director at St Austell Brewery who has overseen the project, said: “We are delighted to unveil the transformation of The Wellington. Our focus has been on preserving its character and heritage while incorporating modern touches, including a welcoming and accessible outdoor seating area. We’re excited for both locals and visitors to experience it, and we can’t wait to hear their thoughts.”