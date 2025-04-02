BII and LTC Join Forces to Boost Business and Personal Wellbeing for People and Pubs

Share Post Share Email

The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) and the Licensed Trade Charity (LTC) have joined forces to help more businesses in the hospitality sector thrive, by supporting the wellbeing of the people who run them.

The new strategic partnership, announced at today’s inaugural LTC Wellbeing Conference, will provide pub people with easy access to expert help, whenever it is needed. From practical business guidance to personal wellbeing support, the two charities are formally working together to ensure no one in the trade has to face challenges alone. Pub operators, managers, and colleagues will have greater opportunity to get confidential, professional advice on issues such as managing finances, coping with stress, and handling difficult business decisions.

A key objective for the new partnership is to ensure people seek help before an issue develops, or people find themselves in crisis and unable to cope:

Steve Alton, CEO of the BII, said “We have a shared mission to look after the brilliant people in our industry; the hardworking teams who provide safe spaces for everyone to connect, at the heart of every community across the UK. They show up every day so that local people and visitors can enjoy food and drink in a welcoming pub venue. However, we know running a pub, especially at the moment, can be tough. By partnering with LTC, we’re making sure that our members and their teams have access to the very best health and wellbeing support when they need it.”

Chris Welham, CEO of LTC, said “With the LTC established as the BII’s wellbeing partner of choice for pubs, we are ideally placed to help pub people improve both their financial, practical and mental resilience. And in turn, sharing the benefits and business resources our beneficiaries can access by joining the BII will broaden the support available, ensuring everyone in the industry knows where to get help, before they end up in crisis.

“Ultimately, the partnership means between us, our funds can go further, and we can transform more lives and unleash more potential – and that’s good for people and business.”

Pub teams can find out more about the support available by visiting BII or LTC. If you work in a pub and need support, whether for yourself or your business, please get in touch.