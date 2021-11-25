IoH announce UK Restaurant Manager of the Year 2022 shortlist

The Institute of Hospitality (IoH) has announced the shortlist for its prestigious UK Restaurant Manager of the Year 2022 competition with 10 outstanding UK restaurant managers making the final cut. With additional kudos for the event with Prosecco DOC confirmed as new event sponsors for the final.

Selected from a wealth of candidates from across the UK by an esteemed panel of judges, the top 10 finalists will undertake a range of restaurant management tasks at the Hotel Café Royal in London on Monday 10 January 2022.

Selected for the shortlist and attending the final are:

Alexandros Kaloudas MIH – Hilton London Bankside, London Gianluca Austin – Simpsons Restaurant, Birmingham Tony Gill – Lumley Castle Hotel, Chester-le-Street, Durham Ms Annie Robinson – The Ivy, Birmingham Ms Raminta Mackeviciute – The Ivy Cobham Brasserie, Surrey Jacob Pinder – Hotel Café Royal, London James Brackley MIH – South Lodge Hotel, West Sussex Ms Abigail Clark – Charlie’s at Browns Hotel, London Andrea Caldelari – Pan Pacific, London Antonino Forte MIH – Galvin at Windows, Hilton Park Lane, London

The evening’s finale will showcase the top finalists from the day, who will be tested on additional restaurant management skills in front of a VIP audience of influencers, before one is crowned UK Restaurant Manager of the Year 2022.

Speaking about the quality of entries this year, John Cousins FIH, Head Judge, Food & Beverage Training commented: “The Restaurant Manager of the Year 2022 has once again attracted high quality entries. From establishments throughout the UK, the ten semi-finalists represent some of the best restaurant managers in the industry.”

Sarah Peters MIH, IoH’s Head of Commercial & Events added: “The winner follows in the footsteps of some amazing talent, so we are all anticipating great things from our shortlisted finalists at the VIP final at the Hotel Café Royal in January.”

Along with the trophy and prestigious title of UK Restaurant Manager of the Year 2022, the winner will also receive: