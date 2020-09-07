, Is Appetite For Takeaway Here To Stay?

Some have criticised the scheme for failing to boost business for restaurants, claiming that it has simply moved previous demand from the weekends into Monday to Wednesday. But far from being disheartened, many restaurateurs are happy to be taking covers again, despite the possible lack of overall impact of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.After their several month long-hiatus, seeing customers again is a relief, whether they visit as part of the scheme or not.

But with restaurateurs re-focussing on a dine-in service, now actively encouraged by the government, what has happened to the takeaways that sprang up during lockdown and became the heart of many commu- nities all over the UK?

Fears that resuming a quasi-normal service has a direct impact on demand for online takeaway services seem to be unfounded.

When comparing overall data between July and August, demand during Monday to Wednesday dipped 8%, and weekend orders dropped 14%. Eat Out to Help Out has barely made a dent in takeaway orders.

Notably, fish and chip shops have experienced a surge in demand since Eat Out to Help Out was introduced, bucking the trend with a whop- ping 25% increase.

The British public’s appetite for takeaway is alive and well, and should be considered a valuable second revenue stream for restaurants now accepting dine-in customers. Not only does takeaway trump dine-in when it comes to convenience, many consumers will still be concerned about safety, and choose to opt for a takeaway service so they can enjoy restaurant-quality food in the safety of their own home.