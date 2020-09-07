, Hospitality Institutions Must Adapt To Keep 6 CLH Digital Issue 22 Customers Safe from COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the hospi- tality industry, with sales at pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK plummeting by 87% between April and June.As the Government continues to reopen the economy, hospitality institu- tions are approaching a critical juncture on the road to recovery. Rishi Sunak’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ scheme has certainly provid- ed a welcome boost for many, yet this will count for nothing if com- panies fail to uphold hygiene stan- dards.

The challenge facing these busi- nesses is not simply one of

reopening – they need to stay open. If, through inadequate hygiene prac- tices, staff or customers contract and spread the coronavirus, those busi- nesses will once more be under threat and forced to shut. In some cases, permanently. As the U.K. slips into recession, further mistakes are not an option.

CLEANING PROTOCOLS AND ADAPTING INDOOR SPACES

Establishments in the hospitality sector must ramp up their cleaning methods to reassure guests and keep customers safer.This means increasing the number of hand sanitisers available, establishing a rigorous schedule of cleaning public areas and only using specialised, approved biocidal cleaning products for wiping surfaces.