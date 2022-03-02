Isle of Wight Distillery – Free Your Spirit

Share Tweet Share Email

Rooted in the natural landscape of a unique island, we are the Isle of Wight’s first and only distillery. Our founders Xavier and Conrad and our small team distil spirits shaped by our stunning surroundings and the unique character of our island. Doing things differently, minimising waste, using ethically sourced and often local, foraged ingredients to craft a range of smooth, complex spirits.

Our signature spirit Mermaid Gin delivers a smooth yet complex blend of fresh organic lemon zest and peppery grains of paradise, with a hint of sea air from locally foraged, fragrant rock samphire – a refreshing and invigorating serve. Mermaid’s name was inspired by its lead botanical rock samphire, known locally as ‘mermaid’s kiss’. This aromatic succulent clings to the cliffs surrounding the island and marks the high tide line on its majestic beaches.

Alongside Mermaid Gin, we produce subtly sweet, naturally flavoured Mermaid Pink Gin, infused with fresh Island strawberries grown in the rich and fertile microclimate of the Arreton valley and Mermaid Salt Vodka (a favourite with mixologists), using salt harvested from the flood tide off the island’s southern coast. Mermaid is naturally vegan and gluten-free.

Our spirit range also includes HMS Victory-branded Navy Strength Barrel-aged Gin and Rum, which incorporates real oak from the famous warship.

We blend traditional methods with contemporary techniques, hand-crafting our spirits in small batches and slow distilling before cutting with local spring water and bottling on the island. The result is an award-winning range of spirits with a contemporary style, layered complexity and signature smooth delivery.

See us on Stand K38 or contact: +44 (0)1983 613653 or Web: www.isleofwightdistillery.com