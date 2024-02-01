The Great Sausage Roll Off 2024 Returns at the Red Lion

Share Tweet Share Email

Honouring the humble sausage roll

The Red Lion in Barnes has announced that the Great Sausage Roll Off will be taking place on Wednesday 7 February 2024 – raising money for Only a Pavement Away.

Every year, managers of The Red Lion, Angus McKean and Claire Morgan, host their iconic chefs’ competition in a continued quest to find the best sausage roll in the land.

Previous years have seen culinary stars join the judging panel and this year will be no different. This year’s judges will be Simon Hulstone [The Elephant]; Jeremy Vine [presenter and journalist]; Melissa Thompson [journalist and food writer]; and Trevor Gulliver [co-founder, St John] – with Melissa Cole [beer & food writer] compèring the event.

The competition will see entrants heading to The Red Lion on the night to cook up their sausage rolls and present them to the panel of esteemed judges and the general public. Tickets are available for the event – for those wanting to catch the judging action and the opportunity to purchase samples of the sausage roll entries. Ticket and sausage roll sales will go to Only a Pavement Away – a charity that connects employers with people facing homelessness, prison leavers and veterans to help overcome hurdles by finding jobs within the hospitality industry.

Angus McKean, General Manager of The Red Lion, said: “Claire and I are really excited for 2024’s event. We started Roll Off as a bit of fun over 10 years ago and it’s been a success ever since – with entrants from all over the country and sausage roll fans travelling for a chance to try the pastry delights.

“As well as being a chance for chefs to exhibit their savoury creations, the Great Sausage Roll Off has become a charity fundraiser. Only a Pavement Away is a fantastic charity that’s close to our hearts and many others within the hospitality industry.

“So come and join us for a night of fun, fundraising and, of course, sausage rolls – it really is a spectacular event.”