Jangro’s ntrl Range Delivers Sustainable Hygiene for Hospitality

Jangro, the UK’s largest network of independent janitorial and cleaning distributors, is setting new standards in sustainable hygiene with its ntrl range – a pioneering collection of natural cleaning products developed specifically with environmental responsibility at its heart. Designed to meet the increasing demand for greener practices in hospitality and catering, ntrl delivers high-performance cleaning without compromising on sustainability.

The range includes 13 products suitable for tasks from kitchen hygiene to washroom maintenance. Each product is formulated using plant-based extracts, ensuring they are 100% biodegradable and free from petrochemicals.

A standout feature for hospitality managers is the unperfumed sanitiser, certified with EN1276 and EN14476, guaranteeing its ability to eliminate bacteria and viruses while meeting stringent hygiene requirements. The product is QAC-free (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds) and alcohol-free, offering a safer alternative to traditional kitchen sanitisers that can leave harmful chemical residues on surfaces.

Regular kitchen sanitisers often contain ammonia-based biocides (QACs) that, if not rinsed off, can enter the food chain, posing health risks. These chemicals may contaminate food or drink when touched by customers or staff. Jangro’s ntrl sanitiser removes this risk by using natural ingredients that clean effectively without leaving harmful residues, ensuring compliance with hygiene regulations and reducing the chance of hazardous chemicals entering the food chain.

All products in the ntrl range are also packaged in 100% post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR), helping to reduce CO2 emissions and plastic pollution. The outer cartons are made from 100% recycled and FSC-certified cardboard. Adding to its ethical credentials, the ntrl range is accredited by The Vegan Society, ensuring that it contains no animal-derived ingredients and is cruelty-free.

With Jangro’s ntrl range, hospitality businesses can uphold rigorous cleanliness standards while enhancing their environmental and ethical credentials.

Discover how Jangro’s ntrl range can support your cleaning requirements at

www.jangro.net/ntrl/