Sunfly Karaoke

Share Post Share Email

Sunfly is undoubtedly the best-known name in Karaoke, having been formed in 1991. However, technology has come a long way since the 90s. Sunfly now have over 20000 HD Karaoke videos designed specifically for large screens. All songs have been digitally remastered for consistent audio quality. There are specially curated playlists and international content on all systems.

Sunfly now have a large range of online and offline systems. The most popular in the pub and restaurant market is the Sunfly Showcase Touchscreen System which features an intuitive interface and robust touchscreen designed for frequent use. Available for sale and on lease for just £100 + VAT per month for two years (then £25 per month).

We also have tablet-based systems such as the EVOBOX Club which is available for only £60 + VAT subscription per month, minimum one year.

In addition, we have partnered with SingPods who have a fantastic range of professional systems as well as their famous self-contained pods.

If you have an under-performing function room, you may be surprised to hear how easy and affordable it is to convert part or all of the room to a Private Karaoke room. Customers can then book online and enjoy 2 or 3 hour timed sessions; bookings are managed with intuitive room management software. Contact us for a free consultancy or for a full build quote. ROI possible within 3 months.

All systems are fully licensed and legal, sales are reported to PRS every quarter. We also provide great 24/7 IT support.

Visit our website today @ sunflysolutions.com to view our other products such as the Satellite Laptop and Wireless Microphones systems as well as apps and subscription packages.